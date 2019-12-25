A family is safe after a large house fire in Perinton

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — A family is safe Wednesday morning after a large fire in Perinton.

Firefighters say they were called to the home on Neuchatel Lane around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a garage fire. Once crews arrived they found the house fully engulfed.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly. Crews say two people who lived in the home and a dog made it out safely.

Fire crews say there was heavy fire damage to the upstairs of the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.