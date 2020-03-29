A corrections officer in Wayne County tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- A corrections officer with Wayne County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was reported by the Wayne County Sheriff on Twitter Saturday night.

Because of the positive test, 24 other correction officers were furloughed, with pay. The Wayne County sheriff also implemented emergency staffing measures.

This afternoon, I was notified that a correction officer tested positive with Covid-19. I have furloughed with pay 24 correction officers and declared emergency staffing scheduling. No other officers or inmates have Covid-19 symptoms at this time. @WayneCoSheriff @NYSCounties — Sheriff Barry Virts (@SheriffVirts) March 29, 2020

Sheriff Barry Virts said no other inmates or officers are displaying symptoms at this time.

This comes as the New York State Division of Parole announced 51 inmates in Monroe County jail were being released. The measure was taken to decrease the population of people in the jail, and help limit the spread of COVID-19. None of the inmates released were experiencing any symptoms.