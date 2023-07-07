ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 is learning more about the planned construction on Rochester’s Pont de Rennes bridge, one of downtown’s popular attractions overlooking High Falls. It’s part of the city’s Roc The Riverway initiative.

City officials say all of the work is expected to get completed about one year from now in August 2024. The bridge shut down to traffic a few days ago, and officials say while the project’s goal is to enhance the space, the structural improvements are of high priority.

Richard Perrin, environmental services commissioner for the city of Rochester, says the city invested over half a million dollars toward the stability of the bridge from 2014 to 2016.

Now, the rehabilitation work begins.

“We have a responsibility to not just put things back the way they are, but to put them back the way they need to be for the 21st century. That will include features like seating, enhanced lighting, shade structures, and overlooks so people can get out whether it’s taking a great selfie or just getting a shot of the falls themselves,” said Perrin.

The work also includes items pedestrians won’t see, like the replacement of roughly 400 support towers underneath the bridge. The beams were built in the late 1800s when the bridge was first constructed.

The bridge project carries a near $9 million budget, which is a combination of state and city funds.

The city has created several detours to help with traffic. Perrin says the temporary adjustments will pay off for both businesses and spectators alike in the long run.

“Everything is going to be an improved user experience. The work we’re doing now is absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, with that, comes some temporary disruption. I think it’s important to remember progress is permanent, and this disruption is temporary,” said Perrin.

The city will be sharing updates on this project, as well as other works part of the Roc The Riverway initiative, on its website.