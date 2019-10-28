A cargo train strikes car in Village of Fairport

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A cargo train hit a car on Route 250 in Fairport Sunday.

One person inside that car at the time of the accident was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The car was traveling south on North Main street when it was hit by a cargo CSX train traveling west, around 2:50 pm on Sunday.

Police identified the driver as Michael Andraszek of Perinton. He was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Police say they don’t know why the car was on the tracks or how it got there. The only occupant of the car was Andraszek, who police say was alive, talking at the scene and complaining of pain.

In a release, police say;

“Our initial investigation revealed that the Railroad signaling devices and road gates (arms) were functioning properly and properly warned motorists of the on-coming train. The operator of the vehicle stated to the Fairport Police as well that he confused the accelerator for the brake upon the train gate arm dropping for the crossing.”

At least two people, the conductors, and an engineer were on board the train but were not injured. Traffic on Route 250 was closed for several hours on Sunday.

Sergeant Matt Barnes with the Fairport Police department said the “car is mangled pretty good. Front end and side as you would expect hit by a locomotive. [The driver] Complained of pain. Other than that I’m not a medical doctor obviously he was removed by ambulance and headed to the hospital.”

Police are still investigating why that car was on the tracks. They urge all motorists to use caution when approaching railroad crossings.