911 center experiencing issues receiving and returning calls from callers who use AT&T

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Ontario County 911 center released a statement Sunday warning residents about AT&T wireless issues that are impacting 911 calls.

The Ontario County 911 center is having problems when it comes to receiving or returning calls from people who use AT&T as their service provider. They say AT&T is aware of what seems to be a statewide issue and is working to fix it.

The Seneca County 911 Center also released a statement confirming that they’re also experiencing the same issues.

In case of an emergency you’re asked to please find another method to contact 911 until the correct repairs are made.

Text messages are also affected by the wireless issue. News 8 will provide an update once the issue is resolved.