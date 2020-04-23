91 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,171 confirmed cases, 102 hospitalizations

Breaking News
(Photo by Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up three from last official count Wednesday.

To date, officials report 1,171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 41 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,171 cases, 102 people are hospitalized and 30 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Monroe County Department of Public Health had received 10,370 tests with 9,199 coming back negative.

Officials say there are 555 active cases of COVID-19, and 525 Monroe County residents had recovered from the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 555 Monroe County residents were under mandatory quarantine, while 237 were in isolation.

At the state level, New York’s COVID-19 death toll is now over 15,000. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced those figures, new nursing home rules, and results from a statewide infection rate study during Thursday’s daily briefing in Albany.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

