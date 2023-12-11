ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fleet Feet and YellowJacket Racing held the Reindeer Run 5K and Kids half Mile on Sunday.

This annual event began and ended at the Blue Cross Arena, with 80 percent of the course taking place on the Genesee River Path. In attendance were around 900 participants wearing antlers and festive clothing.

“We’re really excited because the numbers are coming back again form the pandemic so we’re really happy. We had over a hundred children in the kids race which is amazing to see again. And just seeing all the folks coming back downtown it’s wonderful” said Ellen Brenner-Boutillier, the owner of Fleet Feet and Yellowjacket Racing.