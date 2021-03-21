9-year-old dies after motorbike accident on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police say a 9-year-old city resident is dead after a motorbike accident Sunday afternoon.

The child was injured in the incident and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The investigation is ongoing and Kilmar Street from Norton Street to LaFrois Street is blocked off to traffic. It’s expected to remain closed for the rest of the evening.

Police are expected to hold a briefing shortly.

This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.