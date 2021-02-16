9 displaced by house fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire on North Street in Rochester Tuesday left six adults and three children without a home.

Firefighters say it started in the two story, three family home just after 4:30 p.m. Emergency crews were on scene within 4 minutes and saw heavy smoke coming from the building. They say everyone had already gotten outside safely.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters had to tear down ceilings to reach the fire in the attic. Extra crews were called to the scene because of the weather.