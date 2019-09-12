9/11 has become part of the curriculum for local students who have no memory of the attacks

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Most Rochester area high school students have no memory of the September 11 attacks, but for many schools, it’s now part of the curriculum.

Journalism students at Victor Senior High School got a look at the attacks on 9/11. They were shown the utter confusion of that day and it was explained that journalists didn’t know anything for several hours after the attacks.

Principal Brian Sicsto told News 8 today’s seniors only know about the event through their parents and online.

“I think its a great opportunity for our students, I believe every generation has a galvanizing historical moment whether it was the attack at Pearl Harbor, the assassination of President Kennedy, for us it’s 9/11,” said Sicsto. “You get to experience it on an emotional level. Seeing the video clips, seeing the chaos that ensued and then having the opportunity to possibly have a discussion about how it affected life after 9/11.”

The class will visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York City later this school year.