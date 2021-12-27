87 COVID-19 cases reported inside Monroe County Jail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported 87 cases of COVID-19 inside the Monroe County Jail Monday. That’s just over 12.4 percent of the jail’s total population.

According to the sheriff’s office, all inmates in the jail are tested weekly. Staff members are tested “on a regular basis.” Beginning Monday, kitchen and commissary personnel will be tested daily.

The sheriff’s office says COVID-19 vaccinations are offered to all inmates. Of the 701 people jailed there Monday, 189 were vaccinated.