VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on crash that took place overnight Sunday in Victor in the area of State Route 96 and Rowley Road at around 12:20 a.m.

Deputies say 82-year-old Henry Lopez, of Brooklyn, was heading northbound on Route 96 when he failed to keep right and entered the southbound lane of traffic, colliding with another driver. Deputies identified the other driver as 36-year-old Kasey Wesley of Canandaigua.

Wesley was checked at the scene and was released. Lopez was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for chest pain/ fractures.

Deputies say 64-year-old Daphne Lopez was a front passenger in Henry’s 2007 Honda Accord and she was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for chest pain. Henry Lopez’s backseat passenger, 84-year-old Gladys Villorente of Brooklyn, was taken to SMH for complaints of chest pain. Deputies say Villorente succumbed to her injuries from the crash.

The southbound lane of Route 96 was closed while first responders worked the scene.

Henry Lopez was cited for failing to keep right.

According to deputies, drugs, alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.