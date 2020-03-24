82-year old music teacher giving lessons online

1  of  74
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) –  82-year old music teacher Harriet Cimmerman says it took a pandemic to get her on the internet.

“It is a great instrument, I’ve been playing piano since I was three years old,” Cimmerman said Tuesday.

That’s almost 80 years of practice

Harriet played Bach for us; we enjoyed listening from her porch outside.

She is still teaching piano lessons from her home.  Since she can’t work at Eastman downtown, because of social distancing laws, she’s using a web cam to conduct lessons.

“If it weren’t for my grandson I wouldn’t be doing this because I have never used the internet,” Cimmerman said.   “He said, ‘Grandma, it took a pandemic to get you to use the internet and I said, you’re right!’”

She says teaching remotely can be a challenge because there’s a delay with sound and movement, but she says she’s learning as she goes.

