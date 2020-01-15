81-year-old Hamlin resident dies after crashing head-on into tractor in Clarkson

CLARKSON, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say a woman has died after crashing head-on with a tractor in Clarkson Tuesday.

Officials say 81-year-old Barbara Huffer, of Hamlin, was traveling northbound on Redman Road in Clarkson around 5 p.m. Tuesday when she drove head-on into a tractor, which was in the northbound shoulder.

After striking the tractor, Huffer’s vehicle struck an additional vehicle. The two passengers in that car were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

Huffer was transported to Strong as well, where she later died from her injuries.

Sheriff’s office officials say alcohol and drugs were not a factor and no tickets or arrests were made.