81 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 1,035 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 81 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up ten from last official count Sunday.

To date, officials report 1,035 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 19 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 1,035 cases, 94 people are hospitalized and 28 of those patients are receiving treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 8,814 tests with 7,779 coming back negative.

At this time, 556 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine and 233 are in isolation.

Officials say there are 489 active cases in our community and 465 people have recovered from the virus. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

With 478 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, New York’s death toll from the virus is now 14,347, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Monday’s daily briefing.

The governor announced on Sunday that New York State has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

The antibody test is used to determine if a person was ever infected with COVID-19. This will help the state determine how many people were actually infected with coronavirus in New York State even if they never showed signs of the virus. Cuomo says this data is important in planning for a reopen and it will be the largest survey of any state population that has been done.

Antibody testing has begun in Monroe County. Wegmans officials say that five of its locations were among the grocery stores where nurses from the New York State Department of Health conducted tests on Sunday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.