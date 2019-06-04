800 lb spoon sculpture placed in Rochester to protest the opioid epidemic

A giant spoon aimed at drawing attention to the opioid crisis was on display in Rochester on Monday.

The sculpture was created by Boston artist and activist Domenic Esposito. He created the 800-pound metal opioid spoon sculpture to highlight those responsible for the epidemic including pharmaceutical companies.

At the showing of the sculpture members of the community who lost loved ones to a drug overdose were given the chance to sign the spoon.

“We’ve gotten calls, I mean everywhere, California, Arizona and speaking to these people that have lost loved ones, its sort of a sense of like maybe someone is listening to me, right? That it’s not just this forgotten name and it really is a disease. And that’s another thing that we are really trying to battle, is creating awareness around the disease and not the stigma.” says the artist, Domenic Esposito.

Esposito travels the country with the sculpture as part of the opioid spoon project, making stops at different locations. Monday’s event was held outside the Hungerford building on Main Street in Rochester.