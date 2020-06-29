80-year-old woman dies after Sodus crash

SODUS, N.Y. (WROC) — A Sodus woman is dead after she drove through a stop sign on Middle Road in Sodus and hit another vehicle Monday afternoon.

80-year-old Gladys Hickey was transported to Strong after the accident where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

20-year-old Samantha Datthyn was traveling northbound on North Centenary Road when was struck by Hickey, who had driven through the stop sign.

Datthyn was taken to Strong for her injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.