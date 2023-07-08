ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday evening, the Rochester Red Wings continued into their second annual Intentional Walk fundraiser.

A special guest, former RPD Sergeant Brett Sobieraski, recently completed 50 marathons, all to raise money for the family of Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, who was killed in the line of duty.

Now, he’s continuing the good deeds by helping the Rochester Red Wings meet their goal of walking 500 miles for the fundraiser.

Red Wings staff and fans are raising money and awareness for local mentoring programs.

“The best part is going to be handing over those checks to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester, Boys and Girls Club of Geneva, and Big Brother Big Sister of Rochester…That’s the best part. As a staff, it’s a great team-building exercise for us, and also we try to be woven into the fabric of this community, and it’s a way for our fans to engage with us in this great cause,” says Dan Mason, General Manager of Rochester Red Wings.

A few of News 8’s staff were also putting in some miles— sports reporter Carl Jones and sports director Thad Brown!

The intentional walk will reach its finish line tomorrow.

For more information or to donate, visit here.