OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders in Ogden pulled eight people from a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Westside Drive.

Investigators say a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit a van from an area group home. Six people were inside the van and two in the pickup truck.



Firefighters at the scene say those people were trapped in the vehicles for a short while because the doors were blocked.



There were no serious injuries, though a number of people were hospitalized for evaluation.