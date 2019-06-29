8 local elementary students compete in international competition

Eight elementary students from Pittsford will be representing the Rochester region this weekend.

The innovative young group are one of twenty finalists for an international competition being held in San Jose, California.

40,000 teams worldwide competed for the first Lego League Global Innovation Award, and the “Eight Magneteers” made the cut because of their invention, magnetic dodgeball.

“I’m really excited because it’s my first year doing lego league, and I never thought that I could make it this far just on my first year, just with my friends,” said Angelia Borrelli, a member of the “Eight Magneteers”

Their idea is a new form of exercise for astronauts to do in space.

The competition is from June 30 until July 2.