8 dogs rescued from apartment building fire on Madison Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Rochester Fire Department say three adult dogs and five puppies were rescued from a structure fire on the city’s west side Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to 39 Madison Street for the report of smoke coming from an apartment shortly after 9 a.m.

Officials say the first arriving firefighters were at the scene within four minutes of the call, and they saw smoke coming from the building.

Authorities say firefighters located a kitchen fire on the first flow of the two and a half story, four-family building.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and crews found no people inside at the time of the fire. Crews did rescue three adult dogs and five puppies from two separate apartment units which were filled with smoke.

Firefighters say the animals did not suffer any injuries and were reunited with their owners shortly thereafter.

Officials say no civilians or firefighters were injured and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.