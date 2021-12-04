8 displaced after house fire on Magnolia Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire overnight Saturday on Magnolia Street. Upon firefighters’ arrival they saw fire on the first floor of the two-family home shortly after 3 a.m. Firefighters say all the residents were able to exit the house before the firefighters got there.

According to the RFD, it took fire crews approximately 15 minutes to bring the fire under control. The house sustained significant damage on its first floor.

The Red Cross responded to assist the three adults and five children who were displaced by the fire. There were no reported firefighters or civilians injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.