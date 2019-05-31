ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) - Thursday night the Cameron Community Ministries held its 7th annual Children's Peace Walk.

Students and community members walked one mile from the Cameron community to Lyell Avenue to represent their commute to school each day. The Lyell Avenue neighborhood is known as one of the toughest neighborhoods in Rochester. The goal of the walk was to take back the streets as their own and reclaim their right to play in a safe neighborhood.

Jenn Beideman, who is an advocacy manager for the Healthy Kids Coalition at the ministry says, "Most often kids get discredited over the power of their voice and they just don't know how and so it's important for us adults to teach them the ways they can actually become advocates and make change."

According to Common Ground Health, kids in the Lyell neighborhood experience six times the crime rate than the City of Rochester average.