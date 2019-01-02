Trooper release identity of man killed in Wolcott crash
WOLCOTT, NY (WROC) - Troopers have identified the man who died after his vehicle collided with a garbage truck Wednesday morning.
Investigators say 77-year-old Floyd Yonker was the man behind the wheel when his car hit the rear of a parked garbage truck on East Port Bay Road between Furnace and Wheeler roads around 7:25 a.m.
Troopers say Yonker was headed southbound when he hit the truck. He was rushed to Newark-Wayne Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No one was inside the garbage truck at the time of the collision. Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.
More Stories
-
Rochester police are searching for Carolyn Thomas, 49. She is 5 feet…
-
The flurries of the morning will fade, and while the breeze will…
-
The new year is the perfect time to be more proactive about your…