Trooper release identity of man killed in Wolcott crash Video

WOLCOTT, NY (WROC) - Troopers have identified the man who died after his vehicle collided with a garbage truck Wednesday morning.

Investigators say 77-year-old Floyd Yonker was the man behind the wheel when his car hit the rear of a parked garbage truck on East Port Bay Road between Furnace and Wheeler roads around 7:25 a.m.

Troopers say Yonker was headed southbound when he hit the truck. He was rushed to Newark-Wayne Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one was inside the garbage truck at the time of the collision. Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.