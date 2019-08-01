73 flea-ridden, malnourished dogs seized from Naples home

NAPLES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Humane society launched an investigation after receiving a call concerning flea ridden, matted dogs running on Lawyer Road in Naples.

Because of the unsatisfactory condition that the dogs were in, a search warrant was obtained.

On July 31, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office seized 73 dogs with flea infestation rashes and parasites from a Lawyer Road residence.

The Office of Emergency Management assisted at the scene — in special Tyvek suits and breathing equipment due to the unsanitary condition of the house. The residence was then deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by the Town of Naples Code Enforcement Office.

Jane and Richard Justice.

The residents, Jane W. Justice and Richard A. Justice were arrested and charged with 73 counts of Cruelty to an animal and Failure to provide food and water to an impounded animal. Both are misdemeanors.

They were taken to the Ontario County Jail for pre-detention arraignment.

The dogs are being treated and cared for at the Ontario County Humane Society, who are asking for any donations of dog food, blankets, dog toys and treats to help care for the dogs while the case continues.