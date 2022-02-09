ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As we begin to emerge from the confines of the pandemic, a consistent challenge for families in our region is access to child care options. It can get especially tricky when it comes to finding varying types of programs to suit your specific family needs.

“Where we see gaps is the after-hours, the off-hours of care, infant care, young children – we see a lot of gaps in that type of care,” CEO of the Child Care Council in Rochester, Jeff Pier says.

Pandemic-related impacts from health concerns to remote work, and even other factors such as state Paid Family Leave, are factor contributing to a shift in the landscape of what’s open and what’s not.

“A couple of years ago we had two infant classrooms with 16 cribs completely full, booked 12 months out almost. And then COVID came along and this month we have 4 infants and it’s never been like that before,” says Gary Graziano, who owns and operates the Goddard School in Pittsford with his wife.

A driving force behind a lack of varying program options is state-regulations.

“So there’s a ratio issue. So if a person can’t make it into work, or there’s not enough staff for that classroom, that classroom will have to close for the day, per requirement; not enough staff to watch the children so there’s definitely a need in the community when those things occur,” says Pier.

“As we move from Pre-School to Pre-K, we’re able to pick up two more openings in a classroom just because the ratios improve,” adds Graziano.

The Finger Lakes Region has recently been deemed a child care ‘desert’ area, meaning there are a lack of available providers compared to the amount of need for care. For new providers looking to expand care, a state grant program called ‘Invest NY’ (made possible through the American Rescue Plan) is offering a major economic boost.

“And this is open right now! $70 million of the $100 million is for new programing. So it’s for people that might want to start their own program, or people with a smaller, family-based program that maybe want to expand into a different licensure – a larger one; investing $70 million to help them open, over two years help them pay for costs, rent, salaries,” explains Pier.

The remaining $30 million will be available soon for current and large child care providers. The Office of Children and Family Services will be holding an information session about the desert grant funding on Tuesday, February 15th at 2:00 p.m.

Additional information about the child care program can be found here.