7-year-old Virginia cold case linked to Rochester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WROC) — A homicide cold case has sat unsolved for more than seven years, but Thursday police in Charlottesville, Virginia linked the main person of interest to Rochester.

Charlottesville police officials say the suspect, Erik McFadden, might be in Rochester.

McFadden was the last person to see a transgender woman that went missing more than seven years ago.

At 19 years old, Dashad “Sage” Smith went missing in November, 2012, last seen in the Charlottesville area. According to police reports, McFadden is the last person to have contact with Smith.

“Smith vanished without a trace, and detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith, and that he has information vital to this case,” Charlottesville PD said in a release.

A Charlottesville detective made contact with McFadden following the disappearance, but McFadden went missing from the Charlottesville area the following week.

Charlottesville police filed a missing person’s report for McFadden Wednesday, at the request of his mother.

Detectives continue to believe McFadden was the last person to see Smith and say he has information regarding the case.

Police are asking anyone with information to McFadden’s whereabouts or the disappearance of Smith to call the lead detective on the case at 434-997-338.