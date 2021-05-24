7-year-old injured after hit-and-run on Frost Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 7-year-old-girl was injured after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Frost Avenue in Rochester on Sunday.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. According to the Rochester Police Department, the child ran into the road and was struck by a dark colored, four door sedan. That car then left the scene before police arrived.

The 7-year-old was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers are currently following up on several leads. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

