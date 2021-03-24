$7 million added to Fast Forward Monroe program, money for small local business grants

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County program designed to hand out federal dollars to local small businesses in the form of grants has received an extra $7 million, according to county officials.

The Fast Forward Monroe Program was originally stocked with $15 million, which came through the CARES Act, and used it to hand out 1,200 grants to local small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

About 600 small businesses that had applied were left waiting in line after that money ran out.

Through the extra $7 million, which also derives from the CARES Act, the county has now started to get grants to the businesses in that group.

So far, they’ve provided money to around 130 of them with 140 applications pending.

The average grant has come in at around $10,000.

There’s roughly $5.5 million left in the program’s pot and it’s unclear if the program will be able to help all the small businesses that applied.