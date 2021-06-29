7 fatal overdoses in 48 hours, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns community

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. A retired high-ranking official with the Drug Enforcement Administration has testified that three large opioid distributors had a “systematic failure” in monitoring suspicious pill orders. Joe Rannazzisi, former head of the Office of Diversion Control for the DEA from 2006 to 2015, testified Tuesday, June8, 2021 in Charleston in a landmark civil case brought by Cabell County and the city of Huntington that accuses AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the community a warning Tuesday after there were seven overdose deaths in a 48-hour span.

“The Monroe County Heroin Task Force, n collaboration with [Monroe County District Attorney] Sandra Doorley, and our partners fighting the opioid epidemic, are putting the community on warning,” the sheriff’s office account tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “An extraordinary number of fatal overdoses have occurred in our community, seven deaths within 48 hours.”

The sheriff’s office added that these overdose deaths could not be tied to a specific batch of drugs at this time, but they said “we are aggressively investigating the source of this poison that is plaguing our community and will hold those responsible accountable.”

Officials from the sheriff’s office urged residents to “please be a voice for anyone battling addiction,” and reminded residents about opioid resources available in the community.