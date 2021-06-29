7 fatal overdoses in 48 hours, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office warns community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office sent the community a warning Tuesday after there were seven overdose deaths in a 48-hour span.
“The Monroe County Heroin Task Force, n collaboration with [Monroe County District Attorney] Sandra Doorley, and our partners fighting the opioid epidemic, are putting the community on warning,” the sheriff’s office account tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “An extraordinary number of fatal overdoses have occurred in our community, seven deaths within 48 hours.”
The sheriff’s office added that these overdose deaths could not be tied to a specific batch of drugs at this time, but they said “we are aggressively investigating the source of this poison that is plaguing our community and will hold those responsible accountable.”
Officials from the sheriff’s office urged residents to “please be a voice for anyone battling addiction,” and reminded residents about opioid resources available in the community.