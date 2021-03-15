7 displaced after house fire on Curlew Street

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six children and one adult were displaced after a fire broke out in a home on Curlew Street in Rochester in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the call.

“First in Companies reported smoke showing for a 2 story house. Fire seemed to be in the walls of the structure. Extensive work had to be done opening walls and ceilings to extinguish the blaze,” officials said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control un about a half hour. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the tenants with housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss