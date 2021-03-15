7 displaced after house fire on Curlew Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six children and one adult were displaced after a fire broke out in a home on Curlew Street in Rochester in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the area around 3 a.m. for the call.

“First in Companies reported smoke showing for a 2 story house. Fire seemed to be in the walls of the structure. Extensive work had to be done opening walls and ceilings to extinguish the blaze,” officials said in a statement.

The fire was brought under control un about a half hour. No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the tenants with housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.