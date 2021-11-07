Man dead after medical emergency leads to crash on Pixley Road in Chili

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — A Chili resident succumbed to his injuries after his vehicle struck a utility pole head-on in the area of Pixley Road near the intersection of Westside Drive at the Town of Chili Sunday.

Officials at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident around 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim is believed to had experienced a medical emergency while travelling southbound on Pixley Road.

The 64-year-old’s vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a nearby utility pole.

According to deputies, he was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died.

MSCO continues to investigate the incident. No further information is available at this time.

