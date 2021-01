We're starting off with another bone chilling morning waking up with temperatures in the teens, but winds are calm. Besides a few isolated lake flakes flying in spots high pressure builds and keeps things quiet and mostly cloudy around here. There may even be a few breaks of sun, but highs this afternoon will merely break out of the mid 20s.

A nearby warm front may spark a few isolated snowflakes across parts of the Southern Tier, but much drier air in place will help keep these at bay for the rest of us. It's looking like a cold but quiet evening to enjoy the Bills vs. Chiefs game, perfect for watching while keeping warm inside!