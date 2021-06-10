60,000 pounds of milk spill out of tanker after rollover in Genesee County

ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tanker truck hauling milk overturned into a ditch in Genesee County Wednesday.

Fire Coordinator Tim Yeager says it was all hands on deck for this rescue.

“It was an extensive extrication due to the damage of the cab itself as well as how the truck buried itself into the soil, probably a foot or more,” said Genesee County Fire Coordinator Tim Yaeger.

“They did a fantastic job working as a team, members and firefighters from several agencies to get the patient out safely.”

Mercy Flight came to the scene, but they were having problems with the gurney. So, the injured driver was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance.

We’re told 60,000 pounds of milk spilled when the truck overturned. Oil and hydraulic fluid also spilled. The Genesee county hazmat team and the state DEC were on the scene.