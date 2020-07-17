$600 CARES Act Unemployment benefit to end on July 31st, job recruiters foresee a competitive applicant pool

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A federal boost in unemployment runs out on July 31st. Recruiters said if you are choosing to stay on unemployment, hoping that benefit will be extended, it may be a mistake.

Career Start is a job recruitment agency that said they’re expecting a wave of applicants on that July 31st deadline. They said they’re advising people to apply for jobs immediately, and you can avoid that competition.

“At Career Start we have 250 available positions now amongst many other businesses in the Rochester area, I would apply now, beat the race for potential of unemployment ending and set yourself apart,” said Lindsay McCutchen, president of Career Start.

McCutchen said Career Start can place staff into entry and mid-level jobs in manufacturing, food service, hospitality and health care. They also work with companies like Rochester Regional Health

“We offer a certified nursing assistant training program within out long-term care facilities. Individuals do not need any college background,” said Barb Antczak, director of talent acquisition at Rochester Regional Health.

“If they want hands-on patient care we can hire mass unit assistants, and put them through our own training program, they come out of it certified” she said.

Recruiters said if people choose to stay on unemployment for the increased benefits, it could backfire.

“If you are collecting unemployment now … you want to beat the pool of applicants that are going to flood the system come July 31, if they decide to not offer the next $600 unemployment,” said McCutchen.

Here in Rochester, locals have been pushing for more federal aid, as they protested outside of Senator Chuck Schumer’s office Friday morning. They told stories of people who are struggling, employed or not, juggling childcare, rent, illness and more.

Stevie Vargus of Citizen Action of New York listed a few demands:

“Cancellation of rents, end to evictions, emergency money to people, extension of pandemic unemployment insurance,” she said.

The million dollar question now is, whether or not the increased unemployment benefit will be extended or not.

Job recruiters said either way –now is the time to apply for jobs.

Career Start said they can cater to people’s needs as well, if you are someone who wants to work at home, work a hands-on or hands-off job, or specific hours. They also hire temp positions, temporary-to-hire and contract-to-hire jobs.