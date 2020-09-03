6 years since officer died in the line of duty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday marks six years since Rochester Police Officer Daryl Pierson was killed in the line of duty.

Pierson was shot and killed on Sept. 3, 2014 while chasing a suspect on Hudson Avenue. A memorial now sits at the corner of Hudson and Ernst Street where that deadly shooting happened.

Pierson left behind a wife and two children. The man convicted in the fatal shooting, Thomas Johnson III, was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in 2015.

Pierson was the first Rochester Police officer to die in the line of duty in a shooting since 1959.