6-year-old flown to hospital after being hit by pickup truck in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — A 6-year-old girl was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital Monday, after being hit by a pickup truck in Batavia.

Batavia police were called to Otis Street just before 4:00 p.m. According to a post on the Batavia Police Department website, the pickup truck driver hit the girl while moving the vehicle in a yard.

Police said the girl was awake and speaking with officers on the scene. After being evaluated by firefighters, she was taken to a Mercy Flight helipad and flown to Strong Memorial Hospital in serious but stable condition.

According to police, impairment or intoxication were not factors in the incident, and no charges are pending.