6 displaced after house fire on Myrtle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Fire Department Investigators said a space heater may be blamed for a house fire that left six people displaced on Friday morning.

According to RFD, the fire broke out just before 3 a.m. on Myrtle Street, just off Lyell Avenue.

A total of six people — three adults and three children — were alerted when one of the family’s five dogs began barking after noticing flames in a bedroom.

According to RFD, the occupants reported that the smoke detectors began going off as well and the family, as well as the dogs made it out of the house safely.

One firefighter suffered a second degree burn to his ear and was treated at Strong Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.