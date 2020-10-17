59 new cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday there are 59 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County, and one new death.

“Today’s increase in positive cases of COVID-19 includes 10 new positive cases among students at St. John Fisher College,” Dr. Michael Mendoza said. “My team and I are working closely with college officials to contain the spread, currently through contact tracing and testing. While we have not been able to identify a single event responsible for the increase in cases on campus, it appears that multiple casual gatherings among unmasked students in dormitory rooms is a major contributing factor.”

The total number of coronavirus deaths in Monroe County is 305.