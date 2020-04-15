57 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 883 confirmed cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 57 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, up one from last official count Tuesday.

To date, officials report 883 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 49 new cases since 24 hours prior.

Of those 883 cases, 97 people are hospitalized and 35 of those patients have received treatment in an Intensive Care Unit.

To date, the Monroe County Department of Public Health has received 7,644 tests, with 6,761 coming back negative.

At this time, 498 Monroe County residents are under mandatory quarantine, and 189 are in isolation.

Officials say 509 have resolved and been released from isolation. Department of Health officials say deaths, and those who have resolved, will still be counted in the total case count.

Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he would be issuing an executive order to make wearing a mask in public mandatory for all New Yorkers when social distancing is not possible. This goes into effect Friday, according to the governor’s office.

With 752 COVID-19 deaths statwide in the past 24 hours, New York’s total toll is now 11,568.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.