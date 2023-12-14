ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — $55 million was awarded to New York State to create more than 266 units of supportive and emergency housing in Monroe County and five others.

The following Monroe County projects were awarded funding:

The YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County – $4.1 million to develop 12 units and 30 beds of emergency housing in Rochester for homeless families. The project, Persimmon Place, will substantially rehabilitate a vacant former youth shelter and include health, safety, and accessibility upgrades.

Soldier On Inc. – $6.2 million to develop 45 units and 45 beds of permanent supportive housing in Rochester for homeless veterans. The project, Gardner’s Lofts, will rehabilitate a historic five-story industrial building and feature a support service space, a community room with a kitchen, private meeting rooms for telehealth visits, a fitness center, and an outdoor gathering space.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Acting Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in these projects strengthens the state’s efforts to meaningfully address homelessness throughout our state. By expanding supportive housing options, we can empower a greater number of New Yorkers to break the cycle of homelessness and bring lasting stability to their lives. We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continued support for this program and her commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to safe, affordable housing.”