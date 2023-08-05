ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Puerto Rican Festival began wrapping up Saturday night with live music, food, cultural events, and much more.

Event organizers say they saw a better turnout compared to last year, with over 25,000 people in attendance— what they say is a testament to the festival’s continued success.

Orlando Ortiz, President of the Puerto Rican Festival, says the festival has been “three days filled with a lot of excitement, good music, kids running around celebrating their pride, and overall a great pride and culture here.”

Despite the cancellation of the parade, Orlando says the celebration continued, “We received them with open arms, adjusted our schedule, started a little earlier, and provided an opportunity for people to come out and still celebrate their pride, despite the little bit of a damper they put on our parade.”

Festival-goers at this year’s event may have also noticed an increased police presence following an uptick in violence around the city the night prior. City leaders and event officials both emphasize that the Puerto Rican Festival has gone smoothly, bringing cultural celebration and positivity to the community.

“It’s been very positive here,” said Mayor Malik Evans, who was in attendance at the festival, “and we’ve seen some great musical acts, great vendors, great community celebrations, and it’s all been taking place here at the annual Puerto Rican Festival.”

“We want to make sure people feel safe,” said Mayor Evans regarding the police presence, “We want to make sure that we have a presence on the grounds; that way, people know that it is okay for them to come out of their house and enjoy the great festivities, and that’s why you see the increased presence— both seen and unseen.”

As for the overnight violence, Mayor Evans explains, “What happened last night was not a result of the Puerto Rican Fest; it was a result of individuals who were out way past— this festival ends at 10:45. What we saw last night was happening at 11, 1, 2, 3 o’clock in the morning, long after the festivities had closed.”

Mayor Evan adds, “I want to encourage people to come and celebrate in a safe environment, and I want to encourage people to go home after the festival, go home as it gets later into the night, because when people go home, we have more peace in our streets.”

The 53rd annual Puerto Rican Festival ended at 11:00 p.m. and is set to return next year as the longest-running cultural festival in the county.