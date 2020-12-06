526 new cases, zero new COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Health officials with the Monroe County Department of Public Health confirmed on Sunday there are 526 new cases of the coronavirus in Monroe County.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate in the county is 7.2 percent. Over the weekend the county saw zero new deaths from the virus.

Officials say 116 of the new cases are among those in their 20s and 89 are adults in their 30s.

According to officials, the seven-day rolling average of new cases is 594 new cases per day.

In addition, 81 of the new cases are among those in their 50s.