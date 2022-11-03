ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Lottery announced on Thursday there were multiple third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York — including in Rochester and Wolcott.

Lottery officials said that 12 third-prize-winning tickets were sold on Wednesday. Each ticket was worth $50,000.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester. In Wolcott, another winning ticket was bought at a Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road.

This announcement comes the day after the Powerball drawing Wednesday night, which had no winners. This caused the jackpot to rise to $1.5 billion. Officials call it the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the United States.

A full list of locations where the tickets were sold, provided by the New York Lottery, is below:

  • Billy’s Marketplace on Cyress Avenue in Ridgewood — Power Play winner of $100,000 
  • Smokes For Less in Newburgh
  • FB & Q Trading Corp. on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls
  • 7-Eleven store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Niagara Falls 
  • The Fastrac location on Whiskey Hill Road in Wolcott 
  • Jerrick’s Lower East Side on Route 52 in Fishkill
  • Bayville Pharmacy on Bayville Avenue in Bayville
  • Heta Deli Convenience, Inc. on 48th Avenue in Oakland Gardens
  • The Byrne Dairy store on County Route 57 in Phoenix
  • The Check Cashing Place on Claremont Parkway in the Bronx
  • Lucci Pizza Grill & Store on East River Road in Rochester
  • KK Food Mart, Inc. on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park
  • Daisy’s Cards and Gift Shop on North Broadway in Yonkers