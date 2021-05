ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Sen. Jeremy Cooney announced that $50,000 worth of state funds will be headed to the Ibero-American Action League’s Centro de Oro.

The center is focused on helping Latin-American seniors over the age of 60 that are facing challenges like isolation. The center’s attendees more than doubled after Hurricane Maria.

Senator Cooney says the funding will “play a critical role in Ibero’s outreach into underserved communities.”