$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Check your tickets!

New York Lottery officials announced Tuesday that a third-prize winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was solid in Rochester.

The winning ticket, for the November 27 drawing, had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The Rochester prize-winning ticket was purchased at Lake Stop & Go on Lake Avenue.

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on November 29 are: 18-26-28-38-47 and the Powerball is 17. Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app, officials say.

