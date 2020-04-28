1  of  75
5 people, 2 dogs rescued from apartment fire on Boardman Street

by: WROC Staff

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department recused the residents inside an apartment building in Rochester early Tuesday morning.

According to RFD, five people and two dogs were inside the building when the fire broke out at the apartment on the corner of Boardman Street and Monroe Avenue. All five people as well as the two dogs were rescued via ladder.

“It’s proving to be a very difficult fire to fight because it got in the attic area and we are having trouble getting to the fire right now. So as I speak right now we are putting thousands of gallons a minute on to the structure onto the fire, trying to fight the fire,” Lt. Ryan Fleming of the RFD said.

Firefights said the fire started around 2 a.m. and when crews arrived, the fire had spread quickly – growing to a fourth alarm fire.

The building housed three store fronts on the first level and four apartments with the five occupants on the second floor. The occupants were unable to escape through the structure because their exit was engulfed in fire. Because of the compromised structural stability of the building, all firefighters were called off of the roof and out of the building and a collapse zone was established.

There were approximately 15 Fire Companies and 75 personnel on scene and it took approximately three and a half hours to bring the fire under control according to Fleming. At this time there are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants with housing.

The road has closed until further notice.

