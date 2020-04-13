1  of  75
Closings
5 hospitalized after crash in Hamlin

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMLIN, N.Y. (WROC) — Five people were injured, after a car accident in Hamlin on Sunday at the intersection of Route 18 and Drake Road.

Two people in a minivan were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Three people in a pick-up truck were also hospitalized. The Hamlin Fire Department said the intersection can be a problem.

“Usually on sunny days, or days with a lot of sun, we do have a problem at this intersection, because its a two-way stop intersection and people assume its a four way stop intersenction,” Public Information Officer John Deserto said. “So they will come and stop on drake and they will pull out in front of cars who do not have a stop on Route 18. I have no idea if that’s what happened today, but that’s what’s happened in the past.”

Police are investigating exactly what caused the crash.

