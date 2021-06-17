5 hospitalized after 4-car crash on Dewey Avenue, 1 arrested for DWI

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was arrested after a four-car crash that sent five people to the hospital, including a 2-year-old child.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers on routine patrol came across the crash at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street around 11:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to their investigation, one car — a Ford Escape driven by a 38-year-old man — was traveling northbound on Dewey Avenue and crossed over into the southbound lane. His car struck another car, which was occupied by two people, causing that second car to strike a third.

The Ford Escape then rolled over and struck a fourth car, occupied by two people.

In total, five people were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries:

38-year-old Rochester man

25-year-old Greece resident

2-year-old Greece resident

23-year-old Greece resident

20-year-old Rochester resident

The 38-year-old Rochester man was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. Police say speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Dewey Avenue was shut down for approximately two hours for the investigation, but has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.