Firefighters responded to a working fire at a house on Aldine St. just before noon on Friday, June 25, 2021. (News 8 Photo/EMALEE BURKHARD)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Five adults and two children made it safely out of a house fire that broke out on the westside of Rochester on Friday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home on Aldine Street just before noon. RFD says the fire began in the second floor bedroom closet.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.